MORE than 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex.

The latest figures show there are now 858 cases in the Essex County Council area, a further 118 positive cases in Southend and 120 in Thurrock.

The number of cases is a rise of 102 on the day before bringing the total to 1,096.

NHS England figures have shown there have been no new deaths at hospitals across Essex.

In total there have been 43 deaths at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust which runs Colchester Hospital, since the outbreak.

At Basildon Hospital, 49 people with the virus have died, while 17 have lost their lives at Southend Hospital.

Elsewhere in Essex, 46 people have died at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, while 15 have died at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

A further 403 people, who tested positive for Covid-19 in England have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 4,897.

Patients were aged between 35 and 106 years old.

Of those 15 had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.