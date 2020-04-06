DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses to come forward after burglars ransacked a house in Frinton.

Crooks smashed their way into the home in Ferndown Road between Sunday, March 22, and Thursday, March 26.

It is not thought that anything was taken during the raid.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Someone broke into a property and conducted a messy search.

“Nothing was taken.

“Anyone with information about this offence is asked to call Clacton CID.”

Witnesses should call detectives on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/46408/20.