Essex coronavirus cases have risen to 994.

The latest figures show there are 792 cases in the Essex County Council area, a further 97 positive cases in Southend and 105 in Thurrock.

This means the total amount of cases in all of Essex stands at 994.

Yesterday NHS England revealed a further 555 people with Covid-19 died over the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths at England’s hospitals to 4,494.

Patients who lost their lives were aged between 33 years and 103 years old.

Of the total, 29 of the patients, aged between 35 and 95 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

According to government figures, as of 9am on Sunday, 195,524 people have been tested for coronavirus, of which 47,806 were confirmed positive.