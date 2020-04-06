A LOVING mum and nursery worker has launched a support group to help parents keep their children entertained and spirits high during the coronavirus pandemic.

Demi Hart, 25, from Clacton, set-up Isolation Ideas For Children on Facebook after schools were forced to close across the country following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The idea behind the group was to provide a digital space in which like-minded parents could brainstorm fun ideas on how to keep their children engaged while at home.

Since starting up, the group has also acted as a support network, with members offering to do shopping for other parents if they are unable to leave the house.

Demi, whose daughter Ava turns two in May, says she wanted to ensure the experience children have at school could be replicated at home.

“I have tried to stay as positive as I can for my little girl’s sake,” she said.

“I have put all my anxieties and own health issues to one side to make sure that Ava has the most fun time through what seems like the craziest time for our world.

“So, I started the group so we could all share positivity and the activities our children have been up to, in the hope it will keep children in the area busy.

“I also did it to encourage the interaction they would have received at nursery or school to continue to happen at home.”

Despite initially only launching the initiative for local parents, the group has gone viral and grown within only a matter of weeks.

What started off as a small community project, has now turned into a nationwide hub, attracting people from all over - and it continues to grow every day.

Demi added: “It just felt so good to give back some positivity to people in the area, but then all of a sudden I had 800 people join and it became more and more popular.

“We have members who are local people, others from afar, teachers, parents, carers and nursery workers, and they are all coming together to support each other.

“I feel so overwhelmed that something I have done to support friends and local families has become very popular – I am proud of myself.

“My daughter is likely to have to spend her birthday isolated, but we will be sure to come up with some ideas within the group to have our own party to celebrate at home.”

Search Isolation Ideas For Children on Facebook to join the group.