THIEVES stole a set of golf clubs following a burglary in Great Bentley.

Crooks took the Titleist clubs, valued at more than £1,000, from a car after stealing keys from a house.

The theft happened at a property off Moor’s Lane between Tuesday, February 17, and Wednesday, February 18.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Detectives are appealing for information about the theft of a set of golf clubs.

"The set was stolen from inside a car.

"The keys to the victim’s car were taken and used to open the boot. The car was not taken."

Witnesses should call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/26678/20.