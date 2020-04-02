TENDRING police demonstrated an emotional show of unity for our wonderful NHS.

Officers stood outside the town's police station, close to Clacton Hospital, clapping with blue lights and sirens on to salute and honour those caring for us through Covid-19.

Thousands of people across our towns joined in the weekly Clap for Carers event, which is poised to be a weekly "thank you" for NHS staff who are going above and beyond the call of duty to care for us.

A spokesman for the force said: "Clacton you have made us proud!

"Our small clap for carers was easily matched by clapping and cheering all over the town and even some fireworks.

"Colleagues from Harwich tell us that the ships at Felixstowe and Parkstone also sounded their horns.

"NHS you deserve all the thanks!"

Officers from Maldon Police's B Shift also stood outside Maldon Ambulance Station to show support for their NHS colleagues.