A FURTHER 12 people from Essex have died as a result of contracting coronavirus - taking the total across the county to 92.

Figures from NHS England confirmed the latest increase.

This included two deaths at the Essex Partnership Trust, which runs mental health services across the county.

In the UK 2,921 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

This is an increase of 569 - the biggest day-on-day rise so far.

As of 9am on Thursday, a total of 163,194 people have been tested for the virus and 33,718 tested positive.

In England 561 patients who had tested positive lost their lives in 24 hours.

The patients were aged between 22 and 100 years old.

Of those 44 aged between 25 and 100 years old had no known underlying health condition.

On Wednesday it was confirmed two people had died at the East Suffolk and North Essex Hospital trust.

Trust chief executive Nick Hulme has now said the two people died at Colchester Hospital.

It brings the number of deaths as a result of Covid-19 at the hospital to 11.

Mr Hulme said: “We can confirm that sadly, two patients, one in their 90’s, and one in their 70’s both of whom had underlying health conditions, have passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Downing Street has confirmed Boris Johnson is still showing signs of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's seven days of self-isolation end on Friday but it is unclear whether he plans to leave the Downing Street flat where he has been staying.

Number 10 said work was ongoing with nine potential suppliers on developing an antibody test which would show whether people have had the virus.

Such a test would enable people to get back to work quickly and some experts say this type of testing is the quickest way out of the current lockdown.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said: "We are working as quickly as we can on that and as soon as a test is approved then we will announce it publicly."