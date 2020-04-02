A national salute is set to take place to honour the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus for a second time tonight.

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline healthcare heroes, everyone across the nation has been invited to join a a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm.

The Clap For Our Carers campaign, which started online, is being staged because “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”, according to the organisers.

Last week thousands of people across the country and in Essex paid tribute to the NHS staff by clapping.

The campaign website said: "Every Thursday evening at 8pm we’ll be standing up and applauding all those who care for us and are ensuring our world can keep on turning.

"We hope you will join with your family and neighbours in showing thanks to those whose work outside, means so many of us can be inside at home or can be looked after and supported with selfless dedication."

People are also being asked to share videos and pictures of themselves taking part with the hashtag #clapforourcarers.

You can also download posters to put up in your windows at the Clap For Our Carers website.

Visit clapforourcarers.co.uk to find out more.

How are we helping our NHS heroes?

Local newspapers across Newsquest are joining forces to raise money for the incredible NHS workers at the frontline of the healthcare crisis.

We are supporting NHS Charities Together, which supports 250 charities across the UK including the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals charity.

So far more than £6,000 has been raised.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-our-nhs-guardian-angels