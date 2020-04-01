THE coronavirus is the biggest threat the UK has faced in decades, Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said.

It comes as as the UK has seen its highest day-on-day rise in deaths as a result of coronavirus.

Figures from the Department of Health show a total of 2,352 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday.

This is up by 563 from 1,789 the day before.

Speaking at the press briefing in Downing Street Mr Sharma said: "The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest threat our country has faced in decades.

"And we are not alone. All over the world we are seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer."

Mr Sharma said: "We recognise the extreme disruption the necessary actions we are asking people to take are having on their lives, their businesses, their jobs, and the nation's economy.

"And, I want to thank everyone across our whole country for the huge effort that is being made collectively."

Mr Sharma said £12 billion in grants for businesses was now with local authorities and urged them to pay it out "as quickly as possible".

"On Saturday, I said we had provided funds to councils in England to provide grants to small businesses," he said.

"As of today, these local authorities have received more than £12 billion.

"This afternoon I held a call with hundreds of local authorities across England and made clear this money must reach businesses as quickly as possible.

"I know businesses across England have already started to receive these grants."

Mr Sharma said: "We are also taking unprecedented action to increase NHS capacity by dramatically expanding the number of beds, key staff and life-saving equipment on the front line."

The Chancellor, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority have written to chief executives of UK banks to urge them to make sure the benefits of the Covid Business Interruption Loan Scheme are "passed through to businesses and consumers", Mr Sharma confirmed.

"It would be completely unacceptable if any banks were unfairly refusing funds to good business in financial difficulty," he warned.

"Just as the taxpayer stepped in to help the banks back in 2008, we will work with the banks to do everything they can to repay that favour and support the businesses and people of the United Kingdom in their time of need."