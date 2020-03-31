CARE home residents are remaining in high spirits despite being on lockdown thanks to workers leading sing-a-longs, group dances, and hairstyling sessions.

Corner House, in Clacton, is currently closed to visiting relatives in a bid to help slow down the spread of coronavirus and prevent residents from catching it.

Inspiring employees, however, who are working around the clock, are doing their best to keep-up morale by encouraging residents to engage in different activities.

This week, the home’s regional director, Ethna Claridge, led a singing and dancing class which featured popular song’s such as YMCA and Dancing Queen.

The pop-up party was somewhat of a spontaneous occurrence, but succeeded in injecting a degree of positivity into the carers and residents alike.

Here is a video from the home:

The home’s activities coordinator, Adina-Lidia Giurgiu, said: “Everyone was singing, dancing or bouncing up and down in their chairs – there was smiles and laughter all around.

“This was a spontaneous gesture with everyone making an extra effort to bring smiles to our lovely residents.

“Staff all realise that our residents are missing their loved ones, friends, and their normal routines, so we are determined to keep everyone as happy as they can be.

“We are keeping our residents safe and ensuring spirits remain high – singing is proven to strengthen the immune system, so it is doctor’s orders.”

As well as grooving afternoons and pitch-perfect sing-a-longs, some of the female residents have also been enjoying being pampered.

In a bid to keep the residents feeling special and ready for a night on the care home dancefloor, some of the carers have started helping them get all dolled up.

“Our staff are going above and beyond and some have even become hairdressers too, washing and curling hair to keep our ladies glamorous,” said Adina.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure our home feels homely and comfortable during these uncertain times.”