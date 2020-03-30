More than 300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Essex, health bosses have now announced.

Latest Government figures show there a 244 cases in the Essex County Council area along with a further 24 positive cases in Southend and 37 in Thurrock.

Over the weekend NHS bosses said the virus claimed the lives of seven people in south Essex.

On Saturday, it was confirmed three patients who tested positive for coronavirus had died at Southend Hospital.

Two of the patients - aged 64 and 76, had underlying medical conditions. A third patient, aged 64, had no underlying medical conditions.

Four patients have also died at Basildon Hospital.

Three of those patients - one 29, another 61 and a third who was 85, all had underlying health conditions.

A further seven deaths have been reported by the Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust whose hospitals include Broomfield.