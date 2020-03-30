AN Essex-based care company is creating 65 new jobs to meet the demand created by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

TLC Care and Support care provider offers supported living and runs 12 residential care homes in Essex.

The company specialises in supporting people with learning disabilities and complex needs across Colchester, Halstead, Clacton and Southend.

However, since the outbreak of Covid-19, the company has found it increasingly hard to provide its services as it wishes.

In order to meet demand, the care provider has created 65 new jobs.

Now TLC Care and Support is encouraging people who want to work in caring for others to get in touch.

Operations director Alan Betts said: “We are a growing business and were already looking to take on more staff to look after vulnerable people in our residential care homes as well as to provide supported living services to people in their own homes.

“However, the need is now even greater and more urgent, especially as some staff are self-isolating during this challenging time.

“We are looking for people with a caring nature who see this as a long-term career, not a short-term stop gap, because of the training that we give and the career prospects that we offer.

“We have both full and part-time jobs, including support worker roles and care co-ordinators.

“Our jobs are interesting and varied and involve helping people to live independently, while promoting their dignity and well-being.

“Normally this would involve helping them to attend college, clubs, employment or volunteering and, in some cases, providing personal care.

“However, as people now have to stay put and cannot go out, it involves helping them to stay safe and providing interesting and enjoyable activities to pass the time of day.

“As an organisation, we have been working hard to provide innovative solutions and stimulating activities to keep individuals entertained and we are looking for new staff to join our team who would like to work in a friendly and caring environment.”

For further information about vacancies, visit tlccarehomes.co.uk/.

Alternatively, you can get in touch on 01787 321311 or email recruitment@tlccarehomes.co.uk.