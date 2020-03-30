A GROUP of men spotted enjoying a barbecue and playing football have been labelled as ‘’inconsiderate’’ after defying the government’s advice on coronavirus.

On Monday evening Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would be putting the country on lockdown in a bid to defeat the spread of Covid-19.

Within the national address, residents were told they must stay indoors and should only leave the house to go shopping for essentials, if they are a key worker, or to get daily exercise.

Police officers were also given extra enforcement powers meaning they can now break-up gatherings and issue fines to those disobeying the new rules.

But despite the stringent lockdown measures, many are continuing to defy the government’s latest instructions, including one group spotted in Holland-on-Sea, in Clacton, by a dog walker.

The resident, who does not want to be named, was left stunned when she saw eight men cooking food on a barbecue and playing football at the Holland Haven Country Park.

"When I first saw them I was really shocked, as it wasn’t a small group and they had obviously planned to meet-up," she said.

"I just thought it’s people like this that are putting our NHS under immense strain and what if their loved ones became ill because of their actions?

"I totally understand people are finding this crisis hard to come to terms with, but we must abide by what our prime minister has asked."

According to the resident, who was on her daily, isolated stroll when she clocked the rule-breaking group, she also saw police officers circle the congregating men.

But, to her surprise, she says they failed to take action or issue any warnings and drove away, leaving other onlookers feeling let-down.

"When I saw the police drive off, I was surprised and annoyed as this didn’t show the public that they are doing everything they can to help," she said.

"They drove around the road and then just drove off without even going near them.

"Apparently a security team has now had to lock the gate to the country park to stop people getting in."

Essex Police have been contacted for comment.