Clacton Pier joined the amazing outpouring of support for the National Health Service last night by turning its outside lighting blue and white.

A message of thanks was also posted on the screen at the front of the landmark as a gesture of backing for all the workers involved in the effort to save lives from coronavirus.

The lights will remain those colours for the foreseeable future and the message will stay on the screen throughout this period of lockdown.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, said it is very important everyone gets behind the NHS as its staff and volunteers work tirelessly round the clock.

“Everyone’s lives have undergone tremendous change and we have all had to alter our habits,” he said.

“But no one can be under as much pressure as those who are putting their own health at risk to look after us.

“It was fantastic to see the words and gestures of support for these workers last night, but we can do more to help them.

“It is all about staying at home in line with the Government’s instructions and that will definitely ease the increasing load that has been placed on the NHS due to Coronavirus.”

Mr Brown added that message of support is extended to all the emergency services, those working in the food chain and anyone who is helping to make a difference to the lives of others.

“We salute you all and appreciate the sacrifices you continue to make on our behalf,” he said.