THE inspiring and valiant work of brave frontline employees from across both the district and the country was quite literally applauded on Thursday night.

Residents lined the streets and appeared from windows in a show of solidarity and appreciation for health workers and carers leading the fight against coronavirus.

Tendring Council also showed its support for colleagues working in the NHS and care sectors by lighting up Clacton’s town hall in blue and white lights.

The authority’s chairman, Dan Land, said the decision to cover the historic building in a blue glow was a small way the council could honour the dedicated staff.

“Those working in the NHS and the care profession do amazing work, day in day out,” he said.

“But in particular, at this time of great pressure, as the world faces the coronavirus pandemic, it is important we demonstrate our support.

“I have seen so many wonderful videos on social media of people coming out and clapping, right across Tendring.

“I am glad our residents joined in with this national show of appreciation for our health and care workers.”

Tendring Council leader, Neil Stock OBE, echoed his colleague's comments and praised the support displayed by the district’s residents.

He said: “The strength and resolve of our community at the moment is incredible, it is heart-warming to hear of the support everyone is giving to neighbours and even strangers.

“So, for people to take time out to show their appreciation for others in this way is lovely to hear.

“I hope we also demonstrated our support as a council by lighting up our most iconic building.

“We’re here to help our residents too, and I would remind residents to follow government guidelines around social distancing, regular handwashing, and shielding for the most vulnerable.”

For updates on how coronavirus is impacting on Tendring Council services visit tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.