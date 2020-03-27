STRUGGLING charities, which provide support to people across Essex, are urgently appealing for funding following the service-stretching impacts of coronavirus.

St Helena, which has a hospice in Colchester and a therapy day centre in Clacton, assists people facing incurable illness, in addition to relatives coming to terms with bereavement.

In order to provide support to a suitable standard, the charity must raise in the region of £2 million every year, which is generated from its shops and fundraising ventures.

But given the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on many sectors, the organisation is concerned it may not be able to continue fully functioning once the pandemic is over.

In a bid to mitigate the impact, St Helena Hospice has now launched a financial appeal.

Mark Jarman-Howe, St Helena Hospice’s chief executive, said: “We’re facing a devastating loss of income because of the impact of the coronavirus.

“We have shut our shops and postponed events, and many people who were planning on supporting us have had to put a hold on your fundraising.

“The harsh reality of this situation is that it could have a negative impact on our ability to continue caring for thousands of local people who rely on our services every year.”

“Right now, you can support us by donating to our urgent appeal so that we can continue to provide the expert and compassionate care our patients and families deserve and need.”

St Helena isn’t the only non-profit organisation which has had to adapt its approach in response to the pandemic.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, which needs more £750,000 each month to stay in the sky, is also facing uncertain times.

A spokesman said: “Like everyone in the communities we serve, our critical care teams, charity staff and volunteers are concerned about what the future holds.

“The main focus during this challenging time is keeping our critical care teams operational 24/7 so that we can continue to provide lifesaving care to the most critically ill and injured people.

“We hope the people and communities we serve will continue to help us to be there for them.”

To donate to St Helena visit sthelena.org.uk/urgentappeal or visit ehaat.org to support the air ambulance.