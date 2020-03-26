THUGS threatened to spit at police officers on duty during the coronavirus lockdown.

Officers were threatened with being assaulted, including threats about being spat on in Mendlesham Close, Clacton, at about 7.40am on Wednesday.

Chief Insp Lily Benbow tweeted a message to her officers to “stay safe” following the incident.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said he was left angry after being informed about the threats made to the officers.

“These idiots must learn that this is not funny,” he said.

“Threatening to spit at someone at a time like this is terrible. They could be endangering lives.

“I’m am absolutely angry someone would do this.

“They are being massively ignorant of what is going on right now and how careful we all have to be.

“Our police are doing a fantastic job, going out there and putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us all safe.

“They’ve been brilliant and dealing with the public in a sensitive way.

“People on the whole have been fantastic and are staying at home.

“I have been out to get bits for people who are isolated and have seen that towns are pretty empty.

“I saw a queue outside the pharmacy in St Osyth, but was pleased to see people were standing two metres apart.”

A police spokesman said a 26-year old man had been arrested on suspicion of harassment and suspicion of assault on an emergency worker in relation to the incident.

A 30-year old man was also arrested on suspicion of harassment.

Both men remain in custody for questioning.