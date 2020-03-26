A lorry fire is blocking part of the A120 in both directions.
The vehicle is alight on part of the eastbound carriageway, which has been closed.
The other side of the road has also been closed.
Essex Police are putting a temporary road closure in place between the A12 and the a133 whilst emergency services work at the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
A diversion route has been implemented.
Driver Tony Murray took this video from the scene:
If travelling on the #A120 in #Essex between #Colchester (#A12) and #Harwich #ClactonOnSea pls be aware the road is CLOSED. For details of the diversion routes click here: https://t.co/5YBjKe6rvw, traffic diverted via #ElmsteadMarket and #HareGreen. Plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/YoiXiSZRUS— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 26, 2020
Update 1.20pm:
Police are hoping to reopen the road by 2pm this afternoon.
Currently @EP_RPU_North are on scene at a Lorry fire on the A120 Great Bromley, a full closure in place as we clear the rubbish and the road surface inspected. Hopefully to have the road reopened around 1400hrs. @EssexPoliceUK pic.twitter.com/pcPg9bZpx7— Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) March 26, 2020