A lorry fire is blocking part of the A120 in both directions.

The vehicle is alight on part of the eastbound carriageway, which has been closed.

The other side of the road has also been closed.

Essex Police are putting a temporary road closure in place between the A12 and the a133 whilst emergency services work at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

A diversion route has been implemented.

Driver Tony Murray took this video from the scene:

Update 1.20pm:

Police are hoping to reopen the road by 2pm this afternoon.