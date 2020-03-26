A MEMBER of a Clacton drugs gang has been sentenced for drugs offences.

Robert Chapman, 43, was arrested following a seven-month operation to target criminals involved in drugs gangs in Clacton.

Chapman, of no fixed address, was seen arranging drug deals in the town in October and November last year.

He was arrested on Thursday, February 13, following an investigation and charged with four counts of possession of heroin and two counts of possession of cocaine.

He admitted the charges at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 17.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 court costs, as well as a £32 victim surcharge.