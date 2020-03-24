Seven people have died at a hospital in Essex as a result of coronavirus.

The number of deaths rose from 335 in the UK as of 9am on Monday.

NHS England said a further 83 people had died in England, bringing the total number of deaths there to 386.

Patients were aged between 33 and 103 years old and all were in vulnerable groups including those with underlying conditions.

As of 9am on Tuesday, a total of 90,436 people have been tested, with 8,077 positive results, up from 6,650 at the same point on Monday.

According to NHS England, 21 of the deaths were reported at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust in Harrow.

A further seven died at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

Four died at each of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, University Hospitals of Leicester and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.