FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning about bonfires and using incinerators after a fire spread to a barn in Tendring.

Two crews from Clacton were called to the the village's Pilcox Hall Lane at about 9.15am on Monday.

On arrival, crews reported that a barn, measuring 25metres by 10metres, was completely alight.

Crews evacuated people from nearby homes and extinguished the fire by 10.30am.

An investigation found the blaze started after an incinerator fire spread to a nearby barn.

The barn was completely destroyed during the fire.

Firefighters have now issued advice about bonfires and using incinerators following a rise in incidents.

Watch manager Jim Bowyer, from Clacton Fire Station, said: “We've seen a rise in bonfires and outdoor fires, we would urge people using incinerators to only use them away from flammable items like barns, sheds and fences and to have a working hose or water bucket nearby.

"We also urge you not to leave any bonfires or incinerators unattended and to apply water to it before leaving it.”