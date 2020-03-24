A MUM has condemned the “lenient” sentence given to a man who hurt her baby.

Jordan Brazitis, 24, from Kirby Cross, was convicted of three counts of grievously bodily harm and one count of child cruelty at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The charges were in relation to a series of injuries sustained by a baby who was 11-weeks-old at the time.

Brazitis was ordered to serve a 16-month prison sentence but it was suspended for two years.

He will also have to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and complete 40 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was also ordered to pay costs totalling £670.

The mother of the child has said the impact Brazitis’ actions have had on both her life and her son’s future are hard to comprehend.

Speaking anonymously, she said: “It is impossible for anyone to truly understand the effects his crime has had on mine and my child’s life.

“My tiny, little baby could not defend himself or make the pain stop. He had nine of his bones broken by him.

“I cannot even bear to think about how this happened but the thought of this makes me feel physically sick.

“A tiny, defenceless baby being made to suffer, for what?”

“I don’t know how it will impact him mentally but I can only imagine it will cause him serious distress.

“The most important question he will have is why did this happen to him, but this is a question I will never be able to answer.”

The heartbroken mother, who says her son had to undergo numerous X-rays and blood tests, has been left disgusted by the decision to not jail Brazitis.

She has slammed the judicial system for not giving Brazitis a harsher punishment and said she has been left insulted by the lenient sentence.

“I do not think the punishment is sufficient and I think he deserves to serve time behind bars for the pain he put my son through,” she said.

“A suspended sentence is merely a slap on the wrist.

“My son was put through immense suffering but it seems that doesn’t matter.

“He is just another statistic.”