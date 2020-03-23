TENDRING Council has announced it will be closing play areas across the district because it cannot commit to cleaning the equipment regularly.

The authority made the decision in response to the outbreak of coronavirus and following advice from the government to adhere to social distancing.

According to a statement published by the council, bosses do not believe they have the sufficient tools to keep environment’s such as play areas safe or clean enough.

The decision has been made just a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of staying indoors, if possible, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Many of Tendring Council’s other services, however, are still running either as usual or with some restrictions.

For more information about the steps being taking by Tendring Council to tackle coronavirus visit tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.