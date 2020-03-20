All libraries across are to Essex to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Essex County Council libraries will be closed for a period of up to three months.

The closure is set to take place from 5pm tonight (Friday March 20).

In a post online the Essex County Council said: "The Government’s current advice with regard to the Covid-19 epidemic is for the population to practise social distancing by minimising contact with other people and for people to work at home if possible to reduce social contact.

"This temporary closure of the library service will assist with the implementation of this advice and protect the staff and customers."