A MAN'S body has been found in the sea.

Essex Police were called to Jaywick on Wednesday March 18 at 6.15am following reports that a body had been found in the sea, near The Close.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

His next of kin have been informed and investigations are still currently being carried out by officers.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at about 6.15am on Wednesday March 18 with reports a man’s body had been found in the sea off The Close, Jaywick.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and his next of kin have been informed.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."