The number of coronavirus cases in Essex has risen to 34 cases.

At the last count there were 26 cases across the county, meaning there has been a rise of eight.

According to the latest figures from the government there are now 27 cases in Essex, excluding Southend and Thurrock.

Southend now has 5 cases and Thurrock now has two cases.

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday is 2,626, up from 1,950 at the same time on Monday, according to the Gov.uk website.

A total of 56,221 people have been tested in the UK, with 53,595 negative results.