POLICE are no longer looking for two men who they wanted to speak to in connection with alleged drugs offences in Clacton.

Police issued an appeal to trace Jack Horlick and Mark Browne last month.

A 20-year-old man from Dagenham was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and supplying a controlled drug.

He has been released on bail until March 28.

A 42-year-old man from Jaywick was arrested on March 11 on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

He has been released under investigation.