A PROVIDER of higher education has said there is “no prospect of recovery” after a decision was made to close one of its campuses.

Colchester Institute’s campus in Church Road, Clacton, will see its doors shut for the final time in the summer following funding cuts to further education colleges.

The college has reiterated the difficult decision was made “reluctantly” and stressed it is not a result of poor teaching or negative results.

The decision to close the educational facility has been put down to a year-on-year reduction in students applying for full-time places on courses and an ever-dwindling budget.

A spokesman from Colchester Institute said: “Colchester Institute Corporation has reluctantly decided to close its Clacton campus this summer.

“The college has tried everything possible to avoid closure but there is no prospect of a recovery.

“This is no reflection of the quality of teaching and learning at the campus but primarily due to reduced funding for further education colleges.

“The operation is unviable from a financial perspective.”

College bosses have tried to make several changes in a bid to reverse the prospect of closure.

Operating hours were cut, investment was pumped into new facilities and a flexible construction programme was launched.

However, despite positive changes, current and future students of the Clacton campus will now have to travel to Colchester in order to complete their courses while staff are set to be offered other positions within the college.

“Staff will be offered suitable alternative employment within the organisation,” a spokesman added.

“All 16 to 18-year-old students completing their programmes this year will be able to progress to the next level of study at Colchester campus.

“The college will also pay for the travel costs incurred by these current students.

“Current applicants for September will be offered the same programme at the Colchester campus.”