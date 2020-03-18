These are all the schools which are closed or part closed across Essex today due to coronavirus.

Aspire Academy, Harlow - full closure

Chelmsford County High School for Girls - years 10 to 13 to attend school, years 7 to 9 to work from home

Clacton County High School - the school is open for years 7, 10, 11 and 13 for the morning between 8.45am and 12.55pm

Colchester Academy - years 7, 9 and 11 to attend only due to a number of staff self isolating

Colne Community School and College - the school is open this morning from 8.40am to 1.30pm for years 7, 8 and 11

Glenwood School, Benfleet - full closure

Lawford Mead Primary - confirmed case of Covid-19 in year 6 pupils, school closed for deep clean

Mayflower High School, Billericay - school is closed to years 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12

Ormiston Rivers Academy, Burnham - schools is closed to years 8 and 9 from today

Philip Morant - school is closed to years 8, 9 and 10

Ramsden Hall Academy - the school is closed until March 31

St Helena School - school is open to all pupils from 9am to 1.25pm

The Sandon School, Chelmsford - school closed for years 9 and 10

Sweyne Park Schoo, Rayleigh - school closed today for year 12

Prince Avenue Primary School, Westcliff - full closure. Only years 2 and 6 to attend

Southchurch High School, Soutchurch - partial closure. Rolling year group per day.

Victory Park Academy, Southchurch - full closure

St. Thomas More High School, Westcliff - partial closure. Years 10 and 12 not to attend

St. Bernards High School, Westcliff - partial closure. Rolling year group per day.

Eastwood Academy - partial closure from tomorrow. Only Years 7,8, and 11 to attend