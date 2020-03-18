The number of coronavirus cases in Essex has risen to 26 cases.

At the last count there were 24 cases across the county, meaning there has been a rise of two.

According to the latest figures from the government there are now 21 cases in Essex, excluding Southend and Thurrock.

Southend now has 4 cases and Thurrock continues to have one.

As of 9am on March 17 2020, 50,442 people have been tested in the UK, of which 48,492 were confirmed negative and 1,950 were confirmed as positive.

This is an increase of 407 cases in 24 hours.