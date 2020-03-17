A WOMAN in her 70s was attacked by a masked burglar during a “terrifying” raid on a home in Jaywick.

The thug, who was wearing a mask and gloves, forced his way into a property in Belsize Avenue on Monday night.

He assaulted the pensioner and demanded cash before making off with jewellery and televisions.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating an aggravated burglary in Jaywick where a woman was assaulted.

“It was reported a man wearing a mask and gloves forced his way into an address in Belsize Avenue at around 10.40pm.

“He assaulted a woman in her 70s who was inside and demanded money and jewellery before stealing two televisions and jewellery including a silver diamond engagement ring, gold wedding band, silver earrings, and a Pandora bracelet with charms.”

Golf Green ward councillor Dan Casey, who is also chairman of the village’s Neighbourhood Watch group, said he was shocked by the raid.

“It must have been terrifying ordeal for this poor lady to be faced with a masked man in her home,” he said.

“I hope she’s not seriously hurt and that she makes a quick recovery.

“It’s disgusting at a time like this when people are worried about Coronavirus that someone would do this to an elderly woman.

“She may well be isolated and has now been left without a television - I’m sure as a community we will find her a replacement if she doesn’t have family.

“And also for him to take sentimental items such as a engagement ring and a wedding ring, which cannot be replaced - it’s despicable.

“Generally speaking, we have not had many violent incidents, especially burglaries, in Jaywick.

“I just feel very sad for this poor lady, especially considering that her family may not be able to comfort her at this time due to the advice over Coronavirus for people over the age of 70 to minimise social contact.”

Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, or who has any other information about the incident, are asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/41885/20.