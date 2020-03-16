ORGANISERS of a popular rally have decided to cancel the event this year due to the coronavirus outbreak "heading towards the peak period".

The Corbeau Seats Rally, run by Chelmsford Motor Club, announced today *MONDAY* the 2020 event has been cancelled due to the pandemic worsening.

The rally was set to take place on the weekend of April 25 and April 26.

Organisers have said the situation is set to become worse as the UK heads towards the peak period, and further Government public health interventions and restrictions are likely.

The event is on about 18 miles of closed public roads around Tendring, where spectators can watch cars race through four special stages.

The team behind the rally said it must play its part in supporting the welfare and safety of the residents as well as of the competitors and volunteers.

Tony Clements, event director, said: “We’re grateful to our sponsors, competitors, officials, volunteers and local businesses for your fantastic support and commitment to the rally.

"While we're all disappointed to arrive at this position, we feel cancellation is the right thing to do and an early decision removes uncertainty.

"We’ll now look ahead and focus our planning on the weekend of April 24 in 2021 for the third running of the event.”

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor, said: “We share your disappointment at the outcome, but it’s the responsible decision, to look-after the health of our residents and visitors.

"We look forward to welcoming you back next year”.

Vic Lee, of the title sponsor Corbeau Seats, added: “This is a brave and sensible decision to make in these unprecedented times for the safety of the community.

"We’ll continue to support the rally and look forward to its return in 2021.

"We hope everyone involved with the rally will understand this decision and we look forward to returning in April 2021."