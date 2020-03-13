TWO men have died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Great Bentley.

The collision, which also involved a car, happened in Flaghill Road shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men sadly died following a collision on Flaghill Road, Great Bentley on Thursday.

"We were called shortly after 11pm following a collision between a van and a motorbike.

"The two people that sadly died were on the motorcycle.

"The road is now opened.

The road was closed following the incident and motorists were advised to avoid the area on Friday morning.

If you have any information about the incident call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1322 of March 12 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.