A paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service has tested positive for coronavirus.

The case involves a worker who lives in Hertfordshire.

An NHS spokesman said: "The Chief Medical Officer today confirmed a further case of Covid-19 who is a resident of Hertfordshire and a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service.

"There are well established procedure that are being followed in a case such as this and the NHS and Public Health England are taking all the nescessary steps to manage the situation."

The ambulance service said it will not be commenting further.

In Essex there has currently been seven confirmed cases of coronavirus.