The Essex International Jamboree 2020 will not take place this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event for Scouts and Girlguides was due to take place this summer.

But organisers said they had taken the "difficult decision" to cancel the event.

In a statement Karen Packer and Paul Walker, Joint Jamboree Chiefs, said: "In light of the developing Coronavirus situation and the significant financial risk to Essex County Scouts and Girlguiding Essex Counties if our event has to be cancelled at short notice by measures out of our control, discussions have taken place with our charity trustees as to the viability of continuing with Essex International Jamboree 2020.

"Insurers have issued notification that claims in respect of Coronavirus are unlikely to be covered.

"As a consequence of these discussions, we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel Essex International Jamboree 2020.

"We are aware this is extremely disappointing for the 9,000+ participants, leaders and volunteer staff.

"We have taken the decision that all fees paid to EIJ2020 by groups and volunteer staff will be refunded.

"Your Group Leader has been informed of the process to follow in order to claim this money back. Please be patient.

"All our staff are volunteers and we will make every effort to make payments promptly but with a large number of individual payments to be made, this will take time. Please note, we cannot reimburse any monies spent on travel or other activity linked to EIJ2020."