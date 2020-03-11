The Government has confirmed another case of coronavirus in Essex.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen to 456 - rising by 83 - the biggest increase in a single day.

In the latest update by the Department of Health it shows there are now six cases in Essex and one case in Southend.

Across the UK a total of 27,476 people have been tested.

Across the East of England there are now 32 cases.

In order to prevent the spread, people are being advised to wash their hands thoroughly for 20 seconds, catch coughs and sneezes in tissues and avoid touching their faces.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, tiredness, breathing difficulties and coughing.

Anyone concerned they have the disease should call NHS 111 and NOT go to the GP surgery or hospital to avoid passing it on.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock intends to give a statement to MPs on coronavirus at 7pm on Wednesday.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed on Wednesday that the organisation has characterised coronarivus as a pandemic.

He said: "Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.

"Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO's assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn't change what WHO is doing, and it doesn't change what countries should do."

He added: "We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time. WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases.

"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear."