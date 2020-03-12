A COASTGUARD and his wife are trapped after their holiday hotel went into lockdown moments after their arrival because of coronavirus.

Paul Tovell, 58, and Caroline, 59, from Walton, are currently stuck in The Mai Chau Ecolodge, in Vietnam, having travelled to the Asian country last week.

The long-awaited trip, which was supposed to see the couple tour around Vietnam, was booked in June in celebration of Caroline’s forthcoming 60th birthday.

But after arriving at the complex, where they were only meant to stay for two days, armed police officers shut off the hotel.

Those same officers are now guarding the entrances and exits, ensuring no holidaymakers enter or leave the four-star facility.

Speaking from within the hotel, Mr Tovell, who is the coastguard station manager in Walton, says guests and staff are being tested for virus symptoms every day.

“At first, it was scary, as we didn’t know if we would be moved to a Vietnamese military hospital,” he said.

“There was a lack of information and it was disconcerting having armed police on the access and egress points.

“They took control and command from the start and, while it was confusing, it was good to see things getting done.

“I think it is precautionary, but our temperatures are being taken and recorded on a daily basis.

“The staff are on lockdown with us and some of them have children at home.”

Mr and Mrs Tovell were meant to return home from their trip on Monday, but they have now been told they won’t be released until next Friday at the earliest.

As soon as they are given clearance to leave, they will be booked straight onto a flight back to the UK, according to their holiday agent.

Mr Tovell said: “I totally understand the situation we are in and it is clear the Vietnamese government is as concerned for the health of tourists as they are their own people.

“We are getting daily updates now and reassurance and we are being philosophical about the situation.

“We would rather be at home, but we are together and, although we are confined to the hotel, we are not confined to our room.”

Although Mr and Mrs Tovell do not have the virus, five people in Essex are believed to currently have it.

As a result, public events across the county are being cancelled such as two archaeology talks in Colchester which have been postponed until the public health situation is clearer.

Some performing arts venues are also closely monitoring the situation.

A spokesman for Colchester Arts Centre said: “There is no plans, as yet, to cancel any events.

“Obviously we are keeping up to date with situation, listening to advice and will take action accordingly but for now it’s business as usual.”