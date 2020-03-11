COASTGUARDS and firefighters rescued four 12-year-olds after they got stuck in mud while playing in Wrabness.

Emergency services were called to Ash Street at about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters worked with the Coastguard, Essex Police and the ambulance service to rescue the youngsters after they became trapped in the mud.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Dovercourt and Colchester's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team were called to the scene.

He said that with the tide coming in, firefighters supported the coastguard and police officers to rescue the youngsters by 10.05pm.

All four were left in the care of the ambulance service.

Station manager Quentin Sage, from Dovercourt Fire Station, said: "We’d urge you to avoid playing in or near any water at night, even if the tide is out.

“The associated dangers can happen quickly and without warning.”