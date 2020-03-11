A WOMAN who blew an “off the chart” alcohol reading after being caught behind the wheel of her car has been banned from the roads.

Nicola Hutchinson was found by officers dozing in her Toyota Yaris, in Ford Lane, Alresford, on February 8 with the key in the ignition but the engine off.

Officers conducted a roadside breath test on Hutchinson, of Whitehall Lane, Thorpe, and she was arrested and charged with being in charge of a vehicle whilst over the limit.

Hutchinson admitted the charge at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Gareth Hunter, prosecuting, told the court after her arrest, Hutchinson was taken to Harlow custody suite, a distance of around 50 miles, where she was breath tested.

She was found to have 123 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Hunter said: “She was interviewed under caution and said she had been feeling low having lost her job.

“She went to the supermarket to purchase dusters and whilst there purchased some alcohol.

“She sat in her car and drank half a litre of lager and half a bottle of vodka.”

Representing herself in court, Hutchinson, 43, said she had “no intention of driving the car” but had fallen asleep in the vehicle.

Hutchinson has no previous convictions and is searching for alternative employment.

Chairman of the bench Stewart Dean said magistrates had no choice but to impose a community order due to the high reading.

He said: “Not withstanding what you have said, 123 is an extraordinarily high reading - it is way off the chart.”

Hutchinson must complete 80 hours unpaid work, pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £90.

She was also disqualified from driving for six months.