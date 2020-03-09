TWO men have been jailed for breaching orders put in place to help protect a woman at risk of domestic abuse.

Ben Patient, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested on February 15 for breaching a Domestic Violence Protection Order after he attended an address in Clacton.

He was previously given the order at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on February 4.

Patient was jailed for 28 days at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 26.

Essex Police arrested Kevin Sanderson, 59, of no fixed address, for also breaching a DVPO just three days later.

He had attended an address in Westcliff despite being prohibited from doing so under the requirements of the order.

He was was jailed for four weeks on March 2.

Chief Insp Shaun Kane, from Essex Police’s Crime and Public Protection Command, said: “Domestic Violence Protection Orders allow officers to act fast to protect victims following an incident.

“They can be put in place as an urgent interim measure to help safeguard them when we have concerns about their welfare.

“These orders give us the power to protect domestic abuse victims - even when they are reluctant or too scared to come forward as a victim.

“It gives everyone breathing space to consider their options and enables us to offer them the most appropriate support for the future.

“Domestic abuse cases are rarely straightforward and involve people known to each other – meaning they don’t also want to press charges.

“I welcome these prison sentences which are a good example of how DVPOs can be used to prevent serious offences.

“These cases demonstrate very clearly that domestic abuse will not be tolerated in our county and that we will take firm action to ensure that perpetrators abide by the terms of the orders placed on them.”

Essex Police said DVPOs can be issued to people if there has been insufficient evidence to charge suspects, but when officers have concerns about the safety of the victims.

The notices can order the suspects to leave the premises where the incidents occurred, prevent them from entering the homes of the alleged victims and stop them from making any further contact with them, as well as further provisions.