A WOMAN in her 50s was pushed to the ground during a robbery in Clacton town centre.

The woman, and a man she was with, were attacked by two women in Jackson Road.

Both victims has their wallets taken during the incident.

The robbery happened at about 2.30pm on Thursday, February 13.

A spokesman for the force said."We are appealing for information following a robbery in Clacton where a woman had her wallet stolen.

"The victim, who is in her 50s, was pushed to the ground and had her wallet stolen, as did a man she was with, by two women.

"If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us."

Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/24508/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.