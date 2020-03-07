YOUR dog could be the next canine social media star as a dog food tester for a national pet brand.

Pet food company Webbox is now on the hunt for a four-legged friend to star in monthly video reviews of their food products.

Your dog could be in with the chance of becoming a taste tester for Webbox Naturals Dog Food, with the successful applicant winning a whole year's supply of dog food and treats.

The job involves reviewing food and treat packages from Webbox, via vlogs (video logs) or blogs. The successful candidate will also be encouraged to upload the reviews to social media channels like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

How does the job work?





Owners will have to detail how the food is impacting their dog's health, teeth, coat, energy levels, and general wellbeing.

Webbox will send a hamper of food to the successful dog and owner four times across 12 months. You will be expected to send your reviews to Webbox on a monthly basis.

A spokesperson for the brand told The Daily Record, "Previous experience is not essential, instead Webbox Naturals is looking for dogs with a can-do attitude, outgoing personality and love for food.

"Rescue and assistance dogs, dogs who have overcome challenges and adversity, and those who have made a significant impact on their owner’s life are all encouraged to apply."

How to apply

To apply, you're asked to "upload a short bio about your dog, photo, breed information and why they should be the next Webbox Naturals Food Taster, plus your contact details".

Only dogs from the UK will be considered for the role, and applications are limited to one dog per owner. You'll also be required to give details about your dog's weight, exercise routine, eating habits and so on at the application stage.

The role will close to entries on Tuesday 24 March 2020.

For more information and links to the application form, please see the full job advert here.