A MAN has been arrested for various offences following a pursuit in Clacton on Monday evening.

Essex Police attempted to stop a vehicle in Oxford Road at around 10.45pm without success.

The car drove off at speed and was later abandoned by the occupant in St John’s Road.

Officers from the operational support group arrested a 28-year-old man from St Osyth on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and drug driving.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle, and driving without a licence and insurance.

He currently remains in custody for questioning.