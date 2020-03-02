A MAN and a women were taken to hospital for treatment following a crash in Jaywick.

Emergency services were called to Jaywick Lane, near to Marlowe Road, following a collision between two vehicles on Monday at 11.30am.

The pair were freed from a vehicle by firefighters.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, crews advised that two people were trapped in a vehicle following the incident, which involved one other vehicle.

"Firefighters managed to release both casualties by 12.30pm, before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: "Three ambulances and an ambulance officer were called to Marlowe Road after reports of a road traffic collision.

"Two patients, a man and a woman, were transported to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care."