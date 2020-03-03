Contributor Alan Hayman sees how Essex would cope with coronavirus.

The coronavirus has now spread to every continent on Earth except Antarctica.

Though cases in the UK are still only in double figures, that could change dramatically as the virus spreads and mutates.

So how ready is Essex to cope with a full-on pandemic if one should arrive here?

Official responsibility for local emergency planning lies first with Essex County Council.

Spoiler alert: They’re the people who are currently bringing you two years of roadwork chaos and traffic jams along Colchester’s Ipswich Road.

So they may not be best placed to try building Chinese-style pop-up coronavirus hospitals in 48 hours. Or even two years, in their case.

More seriously, the existing hospitals across Essex are updating their flu pandemic emergency plans and they don’t make pleasant reading.

The NHS trust that runs Broomfield Hospital near Chelmsford says that precious critical care beds will be strictly rationed by a team of senior consultants during any crisis, patients will be discouraged from having visitors unless they’re terminally ill, and extra mortuary spaces may be needed for those who don’t recover.

Meanwhile anyone turning up at A&E for “social reasons” can expect to be turned away while the epidemic lasts. Drunken party revellers and recreational drug users, please take note.

Mixed messages are emerging about what schools will do in a pandemic. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says they should only close on medical advice. But the William Martin School, in Harlow, was shut last week by the headteacher for a deep clean after a staff member returned from a half-term break in virus-stricken Italy.

The NHS said the risk was low, but the school preferred to be safe and not sorry.

In the private sector, prudent businesses are already making plans for staff to work from home while in quarantine.

The boss of Blueprint Partners, a medium-size marketing company, has planned ahead and put in enough IT capacity for their entire creative staff to work remotely. But when the crisis regime was road-tested, two unexpected snags emerged. Who would send out invoices to the clients? And who would collect purchase orders posted to the company office if everyone was working from home? A Plan B was drafted to cover these vital extra details and keep the company cash-flow healthy if the need arises.

Similar issues face Essex companies large and small, as they get ready for a possible pandemic.

Hopefully, drastic steps won’t be needed, and the current issue will subside as bird and swine flu did previously. All the same, ignoring the threat and hoping to muddle through may not be enough this time. Thanks to worldwide air and sea travel, Covid 19 has shown it can spread as fast as the deadly Spanish flu did in 1918.

I am no fan of China’s ruthless Communist dictatorship. But once the rulers in Beijing realised the Covid 19 crisis was upon them, they acted decisively to stop it spreading further.

The world should thank them. They took drastic and unpalatable steps so that hopefully we don’t have to. Meanwhile, and just in case ...please wash your hands