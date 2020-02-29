A MAN arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action, police have revealed.

The 42-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of Andrew Bloomfield's at an address in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, on July 12 last year.

Essex Police say extensive enquiries were carried out and the evidence was presented to the Crown Prosecution Service for review.

A spokesman said: "The CPS have carefully considered the evidential material available in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and informed Essex Police that they agreed with their assessment that the legal test for a prosecution was not met.

"The man has been released from bail without charge and currently faces no further action.

"Anyone with further information about Mr Bloomfield’s death is asked to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

"Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

"Officers are satisfied they are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Bloomfield’s death."