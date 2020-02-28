THE rides at Clacton pier will be shut on Saturday due to the impending effects of Storm Jorge.

There will also be no fishing at the pier due to the expected impacts of the storm.

A spokesman for Clacton Pier said: "Hopefully, depending on the weather, some rides will open on Sunday and we will be back open for fishing."

Storm Jorge will bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the UK from Friday.

Several yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for strong winds and rain over the weekend, although it is not expected to be bad in Essex.

For updates or more information, visit facebook.com/clactonpier.