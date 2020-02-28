A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged in connection with a number of burglaries and a disturbance involving a knife in Clacton.

The boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, fraud, two counts of possession of a knife, possession of cannabis and affray.

He has been remanded to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.

It follows incidents between Wednesday, February 5, and Wednesday, February 26.

Another 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with one of our investigations was charged with affray and possession with a knife and he is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 March.

He previously attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 24.