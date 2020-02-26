FORMER West Ham manager Harry Redknapp has revealed he used to holiday in Clacton as part of a new television series.

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here winner revealed his family holidayed in the resort during Wednesday's episode of ITV's Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer.

Harry, 72, reveals he is pleased that he grew up in a council house with no showers, central heating or inside toilet because it means he doesn't take his £3.5million home for granted.

He grew up on a council estate in east London before football career saw him move to Sandbanks in Dorset.

The town is one of the UK's most exclusive and homes sell for millions of pounds.

In last night's episode, Harry and his wife Sandra threw open the doors of their home.

The pair are also joined by footballers John Barnes and Chris Kamara for a trip on a borrowed luxury yacht, which Harry reveals was larger than his childhood home.

"We had a couple of rooms upstairs in my great grandmother's house, we had no showers, we had no central heating," he said.

"I'm pleased I grew up like that because if I'd have grown up and been given everything as a kid, you'd just take it for granted. We've been lucky and I appreciate that.

"I grew up in East London, we had nothing. My holidays were going in a caravan down to Clacton.

"Once we moved down here we never wanted to move away. It's a lovely life, we just come on the beach and swim in the sea.”

Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer can also be viewed on the ITV Hub.