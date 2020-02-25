TESCO is to slash more than 1,800 jobs as part of changes to bakeries in its large supermarkets.

The retailer said 1,816 bakery staff are at risk of redundancy as part of the overhaul, which will take place from May.

Tesco said it will convert 58 of its bakeries to be able to finish off pre-baked products in-store, and 201 sites will only bake some of its most popular items from scratch.

It said the move, which will also see bakeries at another 257 sites remain unchanged, means it will need fewer staff members.

Jason Tarry, Tesco's UK and ROI chief executive, said: "We need to adapt to changing customer demand and tastes for bakery products so that we continue to offer customers a market-leading bakery range in store.

"We know this will be very difficult for colleagues who are impacted, and our priority is to support them through this process. We hope that many will choose to stay with us in alternative roles."

Tesco said it will look to find other jobs for the staff, with "thousands of store vacancies" expected to be available across its network between now and May.